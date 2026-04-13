The Climate According to Life
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Converge for Earth
It’s been seven years since the first Global Earth Repair Conference animated the lawns and old military classrooms of Fort Worden Historical State…
Apr 13
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Rob Lewis
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BREAKING: Trump Administration Orders Dismantling of the U.S. Forest Service
By Jim Pattiz and More Than Just Parks
Apr 6
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Rob Lewis
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Proforestation Beyond the Human: Forests, Climate Emergency, and the Undoing of Mastery
By Pavan Muntha, originally published by Resilience and Biodiversity for a Livable Climate.
Apr 1
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Rob Lewis
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March 2026
Save the Roadless Rule
Save the Roadless Rule — A Note from the Other Washington.
Mar 26
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Rob Lewis
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24 Hours Left to Help Save Oregon's Last Old Growth Forests
Trump’s BLM is wants to open old growth forests in Oregon for logging, once again under the guise of wildfire prevention.
Mar 22
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Rob Lewis
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A Complex Mosaic
Part IV of Are We Giving the Land Something Like Alzheimer's.
Mar 17
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Rob Lewis
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Caught Green Handed: US Forest Officials Misleading the Public About Natural Sequoia Regeneration After Fire.
It doesn't get clearer than this.
Mar 5
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Rob Lewis
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February 2026
The Mystery at the Heart of Things
Are facts enough?
Feb 17
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Rob Lewis
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14
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RED (cedar) ALERT
80,000 Acres of Alaskan Old Growth Threatened With Logging.
Feb 11
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Rob Lewis
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How Trees And Forests Shape Our Climate
Another class not to be missed.
Feb 4
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Rob Lewis
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January 2026
"Fix Our Forests Fiasco."
Climate Science Titan James Hansen Speaks Out Against the Fix Our Forest Act.
Jan 30
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Rob Lewis
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Greenhouse Effect, Meet the Green-Life Effect
The "Elevator" theory of evapotranspiration explained.
Jan 22
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Rob Lewis
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© 2026 Rob Lewis
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