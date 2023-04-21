Welcome to The Climate According to Life

In 1999, after realizing that despite years of climate activism, I had little understanding of how Earth’s climate worked as a whole, I began a study of the matter to find out, a journey which completely reoriented my thinking about Earth’s climate. It’s much more, I came to realize, than a machine with a carbon dial. It’s a dynamic creation of life itself. Climate, I discovered, is like breathable air and fresh water, something Earth makes by living.

“Critical Information more people need to know.” Deanna Pumplin, a reader.

You don’t have to be a scientist to understand it, just curious. I’m not a scientist myself, but a poet and activist, which means I’ll be talking about “the science” a little differently than others, weeding through the technical jargon to reveal the glimmering details of how this planet, through living soils, plants and animals of all kinds, upholds and regulates the climates we live in. As an activist, I’ll also take a hard look at why this more ecological view of climate has been sidelined from the mainstream climate conversation, and how we can bring it back in.

I’m not the first or only person to notice these things. A movement is emerging around the world made up of everyday people learning the science for themselves and challenging the climate orthodoxy to fully recognize the power of living things in the climate system. Part of the work here will be to profile the scientists, activists and citizen organizations leading the way.

"Well, you got me! I'm loving your work. I'm finding your essays on climate fascinating and important to share. Keep going! Helen, a reader.

All content is free, but I hope you’ll upgrade to a paid subscription. It takes a lot of time to research and write these posts, and paid subscriptions help make it possible. The goal is simple: to get the word out about Earth’s living climate and what it’s telling us at this crucial moment. If times are tight, please help by hitting the share button. And if you’re feeling flush, consider becoming a founding member, with a complementary copy of my poem/essay collection The Silence of Vanishing Things.

Thanks for stopping by.

Rob

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