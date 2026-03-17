The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
Mar 17

HI Rob, Gaias Web by Dave Beck shows how beetle attack is a condition of water availability in

https://gaiasweb.substack.com/p/the-beetle-and-the-burning-forest

and from the early descriptions they describe a forest with water loving mesic species as part of the indigenous management. I covered this in part in

https://substack.com/@tcrethers/p-189242931

You are right to question this approach especially the short sightedness of dehydrating the forest to protect it. Mesic species integration could offer some protection and I wonder if anyone has studied the disruption to the pheromone signaling in such mixed forests?

Thanks for the interesting perspective as I believe the notion of forest memory runs parallel to the evolutionary climatic maximum.

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Mar 18

Rob, this is a terrific series. Our degree of hubris is heartbreaking, the damage immense. Yet, we need to know this information that you offer so clearly. Thank you for all you are doing.

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