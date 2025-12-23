The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Moir's avatar
Rob Moir
Dec 23

Suzanne Simard’s mother tree confirms our beliefs in parenting, survival of the fittest and the selfish gene. However, the root tips and the radicle with agency of the Mother tree never touched the root tips of kin trees. The fungal mycelia of the mycorhizal network interferes and separates. The tree cannot direct the fungi what to send where. Plants and bacteria form the messages and contents transmitted. Viruses swap in and out the genes of bacteria to modify their functions. This panoply of organisms directed nutrients to kin fir trees and not the equally proximate nonkin firs. It was done in the interests of the community, not the individual mother tree. The intelligence of one brain rests on the number and relationships of a community of neurons. Yes, the root tip has more intelligence than other parts of the plant. Intelligence is mostly the design, the quality of relationships, and not individual capacity or agency. We thrive by pulling together in concert.

Reply
Share
12 replies by Rob Lewis and others
Kevin Holmes's avatar
Kevin Holmes
Dec 25

Thanks for this, and for following the thread that's leading you. It's a bit odd I think that our interconnectedness ('connect' a term we've overloaded, a thread itself) has ever been open to question. Memory runs through the entire living world...just seems we've forgotten.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rob Lewis
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture