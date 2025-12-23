Welcome back to the series, Are We Giving the Land Something Like Alzheimer’s?, an exploration of forest intelligence and memory, and how logging might affect it.

In Part I, I explained the origins of this inquiry, how, in 2017, I heard that Lakota elders were detecting “something like Alzheimer’s” in the Black Hills of South Dakota, as though the hills were “forgetting.” Then, much later, I learned that from 1998 to 2016, the US Forest Service conducted a massive tree thinning campaign in the Black Hills in response to a Mountain Pine Beetle outbreak. Putting the two together, the question asked itself—did that thinning, plus beetle kill, affect the cognitive function of the forest such that Lakota elders were able to detect it?

How those elders were able to detect something like Alzheimer’s in the forest is another matter. The means by which indigenous people understand their lands emerges from a relationship very different from that embodied by scientific analysis, and subjecting it to such analysis is fraught on many levels. What I can do, however, is look at what science can tell us about whether there is memory in forests to lose in the first place, which we will get to soon. But first, a bit more about the plants that make up the forest, and then the fungi that connect them.

To recall, in Part II we learned that rather than just sitting there, like proverbial “potted plants,” plants intricately engage with and perceive what’s around them. Across a host of gradients (over 20) including light, touch, smell, gravity, even electromagnetism, their leaves, shoots and roots “read” their surroundings, using that information to locate nutrients, light and water, calibrate growth, regulate transpiration, react to threats and communicate. When stresses come, plants learn from those stresses and that learning is remembered, mostly epigenetically. Epigenetics refers to changes on the surface of genes that effect how they are expressed, occurring during the life of the organism, versus changes in gene sequence due to random mutations from one generation to the next. For instance, by modifying the regulation of a gene involved in flowering, plants are able to hold memory of winter weather patterns, helping them to time the onset of flowering in spring. And that memory can also be passed on to offspring.

Yet this is really only half the picture, the upper half. To fully understand intelligence in plants we need to go underground, a journey for which we are preceded by none other than Charles Darwin.

Though Darwin is known for his theory of natural selection, his later years were devoted to the study of plants, particularly their movement. This is interesting in and of itself. Most people see plants as not much more animated than rocks. But Darwin, with his keen powers of observation, saw the opposite. He saw constant activity and motion. And no part of the plant drew his attention like the root (radicle), particularly its tip.

“We believe that there is no structure in plants more wonderful, as far as its functions are concerned, than the tip of the radicle.” So begins the concluding paragraph of Darwin’s penultimate book: The Power of Movement in Plants. The phrase “…no structure in plants more wonderful” bears repeating. It wasn’t the colorful flowers, the fruits and amazing seed packages, nor the multiform leaves, that drew his attention. It was the humble, soil-caked roots. There he observed “diverse kinds of sensitivities,” and noted how the root’s tip “transmits an influence” to the other parts of the plant, such as shoots, leaves, tendrils, as well as other roots.

It’s important to note that Darwin saw these things. Working with his son, Francis, out of their country home, Darwin devised a host of clever experiments to reveal and follow the otherwise undetectable movements of plants, what we accomplish today with time-lapse video. He would influence the root in various ways, by touching one side or the other, introducing water or stressors, and then, through great patience and skillful scientific design, observe how the rest of the plant responded. It was as if he was communicating with the plant, directing its movement by his interaction with the root tips. And it clearly made a strong impression on him. In the final sentence of that final paragraph, he dropped a bomb of a conclusion: “It is hardly an exaggeration to say that the tip of the radicle thus endowed, and having the power of directing the movements of the adjoining parts, acts like the brain of one of the lower animals…”

This has come to be known as Darwin’s “root-brain hypothesis.” Admittedly, it’s not an easy concept to get one’s head around. For along with the notion of the root tip “directing the movements of the adjoining parts,” Darwin asserted that roots should be seen as “…being seated within the anterior (front or head) end of the body; receiving impressions from the sense organs, and directing the several movements.” To picture this, imagine a human, or any animal for that matter, with its head in the ground and its remainder fluttering in the wind above.

Darwin endured profound criticism for his conclusions. The preeminent botanist of the day, Sir Julius Sachs, derided Darwin’s cottage experiments as the primitive work of country bumpkins, and the theory quietly disappeared. Yet subsequent research bears Darwin out in interesting ways.

It’s important to note that Darwin wasn’t just talking about the root tip, but a specific region he discerned just behind the root tip. And sure enough, scientists have delineated a region 1-1.5 millimeters behind the root tip that seems to have special “sensitivities,” as Darwin would have put it, as well as special capabilities, such as transmitting an “influence on the other parts.”

Historic Discovery Meets New Science

Frantisek Baluska, a Slovakian plant physiologist, wasn’t looking for intelligence when he discovered this special region, which he and his colleagues named the “transition zone.” He was mostly trying to figure out why the cells in this specific region didn’t grow, neither replicating or elongating. As he began to discover, they had other work to do. That work involves sensing the environment, integrating information, navigating root growth and communicating with the rest of the plant. “Cells in this unique zone are specialized for neuronal processing of sensory information…communicating via plant-specific synapses” he wrote me, and are “electrically very active.”

Interestingly, if a root tip fails to perform its task of finding water and nutrients, the plant may discard it by depriving it of sugars. This seems to indicate that, though the root tips perform a “command center” like function, the whole plant is involved. Leaves, shoot and roots actively sense airborne and belowground phenomena, with electrical and chemical signals traveling up and down, side to side, throughout the plant. As Baluska put it: “There are multiple channels for root-shoot integration of plants, from mechanical and bioelectrical circuits up to diverse biochemical pathways. Integrating signals travel not only within the plant body but also around it in (the) form (of) diverse volatile substances and bioelectric fields.”

Like Darwin before him, however, the work of Baluska and his colleagues was dismissed. One criticism, published in 2007, left me wondering if the authors had actually read the science in question. For instance, in the second sentence of Plant Neurobiology: No Brain, No Gain?, they write, “Its proponents have suggested that higher plants have nerves, synapses, the equivalent of a brain localized somewhere in the roots, and an intelligence.” But Baluska and his colleagues never argued that plants “have” such anatomy or the “equivalent of a brain.” Like Darwin before them, they’ve always stipulated that such phenomenon are “like” those found in animals, carefully describing their observations as “plant-specific.” It’s a pretty big distinction for these critics to ignore. But what really struck me were the words “somewhere in the roots.” I’m not even a scientist, but it’s clear to me that the transition zone described by Baluska has a very specific location, 1 to 1.5 millimeters behind the tip. How did these critics arrive at “somewhere in the roots?” And what does it say about the integrity of their criticisms?

Root “Brain” Meets Fungal Network

One thing Baluska wrote me seems particularly germane to our subject here: “This is relevant not only for root apex navigation but also for communicating with symbiotic fungi.” He was referring to mycorrhizal fungi (myco for fungi, rrhiza for root), the underground fungal network known popularly as the “wood wide web.” It’s a profound intersection. Here we have a constellation of plant intelligence, the plant’s numerous root tips, interacting with fungal networks that provide a means of communication between individual plants. Something like brains connected to something like a neural network.

Let’s take a look, beginning at the smallest possible scale.

Image from Nature, by David Read.

What you see above is a mycorrhizal web forming between two pine seedlings. The white is composed of mycorrhizal filaments, either sheathing around roots or aggregating to form visible threads or “chords.” There are more filaments that remain invisible, as individual strands of mycelia are microscopic. The reason it’s called symbiotic is because the relationship benefits both parties, trees and fungi. The seedlings photosynthesize light, using the energy to make sugars which they send down to the fungi in return for water and nutrients scoured by the fungi from the soil. Electric and chemical signals also travel between, allowing the passage of information.

The shot above was taken in a lab, so it doesn’t represent a natural ecosystem, but it gives us some perspective. Note, for instance, the proportionality, how small and insignificant the seedlings seem in relationship to what’s going on below. And while the aboveground seedlings appear disconnected, belowground they connect in a rich net of threads that seem to ardently reach and intersect. Something significant is going on down there, and such relationships have had a long time to develop. It’s believed fungi and plants have been coevolving for 400 million years.

Now consider what must go on under a place like this:

This is the kind of place forest-scientist Suzanne Simard, author of Finding the Mother Tree, has spent most of her life studying, knees in the dirt, rooting amidst webs of astounding density and complexity. A single teaspoon of soil in such a forest, if each strand of mycelia were laid end to end, could stretch up to ten kilometers. Each tree can host up to 300 different species of mycorrhizae and each species of fungus can colonize their own repertoire of trees. Nutrients, water and information run in all directions in dizzying profusion, day and night.

Teasing apart how it all works is complicated by the fact that, in a forest, it’s almost impossible to examine the individual threads without destroying them, let alone discern which threads lead where. Simard, however, found a way.

In the mid 1990’s, while working in Canada’s forest industry, Simard watched how, after a forest had been clearcut, naturally-returning paper birch trees would be sprayed or hacked back, under the belief that the birch would compete with the Douglas-fir, which had been planted for their economic value. Simard also noticed that in natural forests both fir and birch seem to grow quite well together, as part of a natural progression. She suspected a beneficial relationship was involved. She was also aware that two-way transfers of carbon between trees via mycorrhiza had been demonstrated in the lab, but not yet in the forest. How would she find out?

The answer proved remarkably simple: by feeding tracer isotopes of radioactive carbon to one species and then measuring the uptake in the other, using a Geiger counter. In her TED talk describing the experiment, Simard could hardly contain her excitement at the sound of the Geiger counter. For it meant carbon was travelling between fir and birch. Not only that, but upon analysis, she found that the carbon traveling from birch to fir more than doubled when the firs were shaded, indicating a a “source-sink” relationship.

It was a breakthrough, and gained Simard and her colleagues publication in the prestigious journal Nature. There was where the term “wood wide web” was coined, not by her but by an editor at the journal. Though their brief paper, entitled Net Transfer of Carbon Between Ectomycorrhizal tree species in the field, was tucked in among other studies, the editors chose to highlight it, titling the cover with the now infamous term. Popular media took notice and the story spread.

More discoveries were still to come. Simard went back to her test trees in the fall after the birch had lost their leaves and performed the experiment again. Which way do you think the carbon flowed this time? Yes, from fir, still photosynthesizing, to birch. More indication of cooperation. Technically speaking, it’s called a “source-sink relationship,” which is how Simard refers to it in her scientific papers. Yet, when speaking to the public she speaks more in terms of sharing and cooperation, something not all scientists approve of, as we will see.

Denser and Denser the Pattern Becomes

In his poem, Just As The Winged Energy of Delight, the German poet Rainer Maria Rilke, describes the growing awareness of an emerging artist with the words “denser and denser the pattern becomes.” Those words apply to science as well. As Simard collaborated with other scientists, as well as her graduate students, more pieces began to fill in the puzzle. They confirmed that not only carbon flows between trees, but so does phosphorous, water and nitrogen. In fact, non nitrogen-fixing plants were found to receive, through fungal networks, up to 40% of their nitrogen from nitrogen-fixers.

A particularly revealing piece of the puzzle appeared when one of her graduate students, Keven Beiler, using genetic tools, traced the architecture of a fungal network in a small, old growth forest. This work revealed that the older trees were the most connected, like hubs in a classic neural network, similar in key respects to neural networks found in the human brain. Not only that, but these older trees appeared able to recognize their own kin, feeding them carbon to help them survive in the shady forest bottoms. Intriguingly, she also found that when these hub trees were dying, they offloaded their stores of carbon and information to the surrounding forest. Eventually, she began to call these older hub trees “mother trees,” leading to the title of her memoir, Finding the Mother Tree, described here in a brief video.

“These old trees are what connect the forest together,” said Simard in a Bioneers talk. “They’re linked to all the other trees below ground and communicate with them all sorts of information about health, about resource availability, about insect or pathogen infestations that might be around.” This of course makes sense. Older trees have have more time to extend their roots and the fungi more time to expand their networks. They also have more time and experience to gather information to spread through the network. New seeds that sprout within the web’s reach will be naturally colonized. As time proceeds the network widens, deepens and complexifies, tying all the members of the forest together in a way that confers resilience to all.

But again, as with Darwin and Baluska, her work drew fire, particularly around the suggestion of cooperation and sharing. In 2023, a group of mycologists published a paper criticizing her work, which Simard and two colleagues responded to point by point. I’ve read both and find the complaints a bit confused. First, they’re aimed less at Simard’s scientific work than the way it’s cited by others, too enthusiastically they think. And they are troubled by the way popular media and culture have romanticized it. So is the problem the science or the reception?

As for the specific criticisms of Simard’s scientific design and methods, the points raised seem nitpicky and rather inconsequential, matters which Simard has demonstrated she is well aware of and has tried to control for. And I wonder where such scrutiny goes when analyzing the scientific claims of the forest industry around their various logging methods, such as clearcutting and fuels management. I’d be tempted to see their criticism as the tsk tsking of schoolmarmish scientists, but the consequences are all too serious, for they reinforce the status quo. The last sentence of their abstract makes that pretty clear: “We conclude that knowledge on CMNs (common mycorrhizal networks) is presently too sparse and unsettled to inform forest management.” Let the clearcutting continue.

Forest Memory For All to See

Only time and further research will settle the matter. Meanwhile, that forests and ecosystems exhibit memory is so widely observed there’s already a scientifically accepted term for it: “ecosystem memory,” defined here as “the species, interactions and structures that make ecosystem reorganization possible.” When a forest is disturbed, whether naturally, by fire for example, or unnaturally, by logging, it tends to remember its previous arrangement and grow back toward it. And as with individual plants, the intelligence and memory, or resilience, is distributed throughout the system. It’s in the plants, the fungi, the soil, insects and animals, and the relationships between them.

We are damned lucky that ecosystems have such memory. As Anastassia Makarieva argues, ecosystems don’t simply adapt to environmental conditions, they actively regulate them. From that standpoint, the intelligence and memory we’ve been discussing here can also be seen as a kind of capacity. The more intact an ecosystem, the more capable it is of regulating its environment. Indeed, one could argue that such capacity, spread around the globe, is the thin green web holding the conditions for life together. It’s a capacity that’s developed over thousands and millions, arguably billions of years, but it’s not unbreakable. Enough disturbance, repeated often enough, degrades the capacity till it’s gone, and the system flips to a degraded, drier state. Researchers believe the Amazon rainforest currently hovers at such a precipice.

Of course, our focus is on the Black Hills of South Dakota. Having established that trees and forests have intelligence and hold memory on multiple levels, we’re now ready to move on to how logging practices there, in response to the Mountain Pine Beetle outbreak, might have affected such memory. This we’ll take up in the next installment of this series. But here is a little glimpse of what’s ahead: the thinning conducted by the Forest Service was referred to as “overstory removal,” the purposeful culling of older trees, the ones with the most memory.

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