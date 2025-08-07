The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
Aug 7, 2025

Hi Rob, I read an article a few years back about reforestation in the Amazon and how the practice bought back only just over 50% of the biodiversity of the original forest. Maybe the rest will come back as the forest matures and regenerates an ecosystem with help from the remanent remains of the untouched areas, but thinking we can recreate hundreds of millions of years of evolution is just folly.

Thanks again for the humanity in your work.

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Helen
Aug 8, 2025

Your comparison with Alzheimer's really hits home when you consider how our forest management practices must destroy the mycelium network. It doesn't require much imagination to realise this may destroy the collective intelligence of the forest. Looking forward to your coming pieces, Rob!

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