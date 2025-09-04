The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Stu Summer's avatar
Stu Summer
Sep 5, 2025

Keep in mind that cognition and memory are separate. Many Alzheimer patients can have perfectly intelligent conversations but then circle back to have them again moments later. And that aluminum is the great toxin associated with Alzhermers.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
Sep 4, 2025

HI Rob, The way I like to see it is to add the depth that every plant also is a cherished memory of the forest as whole with its ability to co-evolve toward a more sustainable and prosperous future. There is some competition between plants just as we have conflicting emotions but to lose a plant to the system is like losing a part of the combined memory and in essence a part of itself. love your work, many thanks ( you will probably cover this in part three).

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