The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Jack Kittredge's avatar
Jack Kittredge
2d

Very attractive description of the Convergence. I am too old now to go, but wanted you to know of the work NOFA did in 2015 to alert folks to the need for carbon restoration. My short paper on Soil Carbon Restoration argues for biological methods as the only way to do it. It is at:

https://www.nofamass.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2015_White_Paper_web.pdf

if you want to see a copy. Keep up the good work. -- Jack Kittredge

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Toxtli Melloh's avatar
Toxtli Melloh
2d

What a beautiful and important experience. These people have been my guides and inspiration.

Too late to cross the country for this year's convergence. I look forward to the online experience.

Recalling fondly when the permaculture convergence was held in Maine. Thanks for sharing Rob. Thank you for your contributions Jack.

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