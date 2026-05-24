The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Spring's avatar
Jennifer Spring
2h

Everyone always mentions bird song as one of those things that gives the greatest hope. But we know without healthy ecosystems, birds are disappearing fast too. We can't let that happen.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rob Lewis and others
Kathy Leathers's avatar
Kathy Leathers
3h

Very nice! Reminding me of the conflict in reality I experience between my personal experience of my beautiful garden and the horrors I read about. What will that split do to my psyche eventually.....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rob Lewis
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture