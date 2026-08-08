Singing Resilience
Opera for people and planet
I’m hugely honored to have been asked to contribute a poem for a chamber opera composed by Sheila Silver and performed by Rising Water Collective. It’s called Songs of Resilience and shows tonight in Seattle, Washington, and tomorrow night on Vashon Island.
For anyone in the Seattle area, here are the details:
ADDRESS & PARKING:
ArtLove Salon, 110 Union St., Seattle WA 98101
The gallery is on the 5th floor, with an elevator just inside the door.
Nearest parking garage is next door at Target
LAZ garage is at 2nd and Union
PUBLIC TRANSIT:
University Street Station is 2 blocks away
Multiple bus lines are just up on 3rd Ave.
SCHEDULE:
Doors Open at 6:00pm -- come in and admire the art in the gallery.
Performance begins at 7pm
The performance will take just under an hour, followed by a short intermission and a reflection/discussion with the composer and the performers. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
Complimentary sparkling water and juice will be available
And here is the poem I contributed
May We May the pace of breathing reclaim the pace of living. May we move slow and mend things. May the invisible and the silent be given back their small, ancient labels that say: miracle. May the one sun keep shining equally on us all. May it burn through the screen-fog and show us where we are. May it light the face behind the mask of the “other” until we see into the mirror. May the one earth keep rolling beneath our common feet. Left feet right feet, white feet brown feet webbed feet, hooved feet, cloven feet feet become talons, wings, fins. May we walk the round road again where every kind is kin. May we be saved by what we save.
Dear Rob, YES YES YES. Congratulation! Bathe in the recognition of your gifts.
What a beautiful offering, ending with your poetic, wise and humble prayer. Wish we were able to venture to Seattle to partake! Any chance we may collaborate to organize a performance in Whatcom County? I would love to support this, if possible. Thank you, Rob!