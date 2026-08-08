I’m hugely honored to have been asked to contribute a poem for a chamber opera composed by Sheila Silver and performed by Rising Water Collective. It’s called Songs of Resilience and shows tonight in Seattle, Washington, and tomorrow night on Vashon Island.

Left to right: singer Holly Boaz, myself, composer Sheila Silver, pianist Jay Rozendaal, singer Ibidunni Ojikuku, singer Lucy Weber

For anyone in the Seattle area, here are the details:

ADDRESS & PARKING:

ArtLove Salon, 110 Union St., Seattle WA 98101

The gallery is on the 5th floor, with an elevator just inside the door.

Nearest parking garage is next door at Target

LAZ garage is at 2nd and Union

PUBLIC TRANSIT:

University Street Station is 2 blocks away

Multiple bus lines are just up on 3rd Ave.

SCHEDULE:

Doors Open at 6:00pm -- come in and admire the art in the gallery.

Performance begins at 7pm

The performance will take just under an hour, followed by a short intermission and a reflection/discussion with the composer and the performers. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Complimentary sparkling water and juice will be available

And here is the poem I contributed

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published May We May the pace of breathing reclaim the pace of living. May we move slow and mend things. May the invisible and the silent be given back their small, ancient labels that say: miracle. May the one sun keep shining equally on us all. May it burn through the screen-fog and show us where we are. May it light the face behind the mask of the “other” until we see into the mirror. May the one earth keep rolling beneath our common feet. Left feet right feet, white feet brown feet webbed feet, hooved feet, cloven feet feet become talons, wings, fins. May we walk the round road again where every kind is kin. May we be saved by what we save.

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