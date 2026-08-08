The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Beth Brownfield's avatar
Beth Brownfield
2d

Dear Rob, YES YES YES. Congratulation! Bathe in the recognition of your gifts.

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Jillian Froebe's avatar
Jillian Froebe
2d

What a beautiful offering, ending with your poetic, wise and humble prayer. Wish we were able to venture to Seattle to partake! Any chance we may collaborate to organize a performance in Whatcom County? I would love to support this, if possible. Thank you, Rob!

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