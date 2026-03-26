A valley-level view of Mount Baker, crown jewel of the Mount Baker Wilderness, where sensitive areas are threatened by cancellation of the federal “Roadless Rule,” local members of the Sierra Club say.

Recently, a local paper, Cascadia Daily News, published the following Op/Ed, written by members of the Mount Baker chapter of the Sierra Club. It’s so well written, and the topic so urgent, I’m reprinting it here. Thanks for doing what you can.

By Nick Engelfried, Allie Carr, Rick Eggerth, , Laura Rainey, Ned Vasquez

Follow the Bell Pass Trail down the southeast flank of Mount Baker, and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a bygone era.

From its beginning near the base of Park Butte, the trail descends into ancient forest reminiscent of that which cloaked much of Washington west of the Cascades prior to colonization. It passes under centuries-old trees, including some of the last old-growth western hemlocks in the North Cascades. Most backpackers who go this way likely assume the entire trail corridor is protected for perpetuity. They would be wrong, however, and now the Trump administration is threatening to open places like this to logging.

Though parts of the Bell Pass Trail are inside the Mount Baker Wilderness Area, a major section lies outside the wilderness boundary. It’s one of countless wild places on public lands benefiting from the Roadless Rule, a regulation limiting new road construction in national forests. Last year, the Trump administration announced its intent to rescind this vital protection.

Instituted in 1999, the Roadless Rule is about more than roads. It ensures wild, undeveloped national forest lands stay off limits to extractive activities that frequently accompany road construction. It has helped limit logging in national forests to the many thousands of acres already accessible by road, while safeguarding some of the country’s last intact ecosystems.

The Roadless Rule is an administratively enacted protection. This means, unlike congressionally designated wilderness areas, it can be overturned by an administration that favors extraction over conservation. President Trump and his lackeys have chosen to do exactly that.

In a press release announcing plans to rescind the Roadless Rule, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins claimed the move would allow for “fire prevention and responsible timber production” on 59 million acres of national forest lands. However, the secretary failed to mention the best way to protect many of these lands from fire is to keep them safe from logging.

To the extent forest thinning has a place in fire prevention, it’s most effective when applied to small trees in young forests. Our remaining roadless areas disproportionately consist of older growth that will in no way, shape or form benefit from logging. On the contrary, building roads and removing trees from such forests creates canopy gaps that allow wind and sun to dry out the forest floor, forming conditions that allow fire to start. Then, when a spark catches, wind fans the flames through the canopy openings, increasing the speed and intensity of the fire.

Nor is logging roadless forests required to meet the country’s timber needs. The U.S. Forest Service already maintains more than 265,000 miles of existing roads that give timber interests more than sufficient access to public lands. Efforts to rescind the Roadless Rule represent a naked land grab by timber companies and their allies in the administration who see dollar signs when they look at big, mature trees that are now off limits to logging.

Here in Washington, it’s tempting to think our most treasured national forest lands won’t be affected much if the Roadless Rule disappears. After all, forests west of the Cascades benefit under multiple protections, including the Northwest Forest Plan and critical habitat designations for endangered species. However, if you think this means our forests are safe, think again. Trump’s appointees and loyalists want to eviscerate these protections, too.

The administration has already announced intentions to revise the Northwest Forest Plan and has slashed funding at federal agencies that enforce the Endangered Species Act. It’s also moving forward with a massive thinning project in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Repealing the Roadless Rule should be seen as one part of a wider, dangerous plan to unravel decades of conservation in our state.

Fortunately, the end of the Roadless Rule is not yet a sure thing. The administration held a required public comment period last September, and an official final decision on the rescission is expected this spring or summer. That means there’s still time to act.

With enough public outcry, we can save the Roadless Rule. Every federal official in Washington should speak out loud and publicly against its repeal, letting the administration know Washingtonians value our protected public lands. If we lose this fight, the harm could take centuries to repair.