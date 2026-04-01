The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
Apr 1

This is a really good piece. It parallels the thinking of Suzanne Simard, Merlin Sheldrake, and even Lynn Margulis and her ideas of a symbiotic planet. Muntha knows his forest well. I was picturing walks through the Olympic National Park as I read it. I wrote a bit on this myself, drawing on these and other authors here: https://wayneteel513055.substack.com/p/the-cooperative-gene

The idea is my piece is that we should let ecosystems teach us instead of us imposing our economic and socio-political perspective on the ecosystem. Maybe E.O. Wilson's Half Earth is an attempt to do this.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Masino, Susan A.'s avatar
Masino, Susan A.
Apr 1

Here is a recent film on proforestation with two of the authors:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A63mqKtM3_Y

It refers to EO Wilson.

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