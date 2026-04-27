The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Katie Singer's avatar
Katie Singer
2d

THANK YOU for posting this.

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James R. Martin's avatar
James R. Martin
2d

Nothing like the smell of money in the morning!

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