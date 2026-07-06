The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Patricia Dubrava's avatar
Patricia Dubrava
2d

Just shared this to my Facebook page. So important to send those letters while we can.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Ignasi Cubina's avatar
Ignasi Cubina
2d

This is dangerous, we need a balance of private and public forest property, we need a Forestry of Commons that works for both sides. This is the main conclusion we’re drawing just right now while fighting violent fires in Catalonia over the weekend, it’s not “just another comment”. 3000ha devastated touching the coast side line, of a total critical green “lung” area of 30,000ha in total!

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