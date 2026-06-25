The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
2d

Rob,

I just located my 2003 "Poet’s Market" journal, thinking it might have been from the 1990s, and wondering why I don't remember the "no nature poems please". What I do well remember was the "no rhyming or pornography". As a poet who often writes nature poetry, sometimes in the narrower sense that you mention, and write mostly formal poetry, why is my memory is so different from yours? I now suppose it must be the almost decade difference publishing date. I also well remember McKibben's 1998 "The End of Nature" and my increasing disappointment with his climate activism then, following up to Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" and beyond.

It wasn't McKibben's theme, the end of a self-sustaining nature, independent of human activity, that I quarreled with. JJ Rousseau had, even before the industrial revolution, hinted at that, and in other ways presaged modern environmentalism. No, it was the global warming apocalypse exaggerations that McKibben and Gore made, and their Manichean hubris that they were virtuous and any criticism was immoral. I was critical on two accounts. I taught climate science and was horrified by the causal exaggerations, the demonizing of critics, the promoting of "consensus" over scientific method, and Manichean spin both championed.

As important as the above was for me, it was a lifetime of environmentalism and conservation that really motivated. For years we conservationists had written, had educated, had led nature hikes, teaching appreciation and love for nature, for our fellow creatures. The three most important criteria for our fellow creatures' survival was quality habitat. Repeat that twice more! Now, an exaggerated apocalyptic narrative was substituting a narrow agenda, and fear, to replace the knowledge and empathy that had motivated our lifetime of environmental activities. Everything, including the funding for habitat preservation, had changed. I was heartsick and remain so.

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Jillian Froebe's avatar
Jillian Froebe
1d

" Nature, if granted its full measure, is properly construed as everything. It is space and time and all the relationships and particulars in between, including stars and sand grains, songbirds and weather, photosynthesis and seahorses, love and anger, lions and gravity, trees, house timbers, kitchen tables. Nature, we could say, is that entity, process and mystery out of which everything arises, including us." I will be quoting you often! sustained gratitude, Rob!

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