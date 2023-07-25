The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Jacqueline Fletcher's avatar
Jacqueline Fletcher
Jul 26, 2023

Thank you! More people need to know about land-use change and about Millan's work. But the notion that forests were 'dense' and closed canopy has now been debunked (along with the anecdote about the squirrel, which was also said about the UK). We have removed the ecosystem engineers, the animals, the stewards of the land and that changes we way we have come to perceive woodlands. I can't say anything about the Americas, but I do know about Europe. Replanting closed canopy forests would result in more loss of biodiversity. Millan and his colleagues couldn't have known about this back in the '60s and '70s of course when they first wrote their reports. There is now overwhelming evidence that Europe was never covered in 'dense' forest. And a dynamic, mosaic landscape (as opposed to 'dense' oak forest) would not detract from Millan's work anyway, the water cycle would still be functioning as it should due to the extent of the biodiversity. As to the World Resources Institute, they are interested in 'resources' not in life and just look at the bios of the staff. The President worked for the World Bank, the vice-president for McKinsey (one of the nastiest organisations on the planet!), most of they other have backgrounds in international development and politics. But I know you write this blog with the best intentions, so I am taking the liberty of making these comments with the best intentions too. Thank you for caring!

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Helen
Sep 24, 2023

I haven't worked out how to email subatackers, so adding this as a comment here, Rob. I found this excerpt from the Dark Horse podcast really interesting. On the effect of urbanisation on climate. https://youtu.be/Zb-NRa6H7VU?si=eC_38YudUGPmoxJh

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