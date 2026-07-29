The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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MyLandLegacy's avatar
MyLandLegacy
Jul 29

Fun!

Stick it, I would add. The organic horizon - life - keeps water from flowing. But available to more life

:-)

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Jennifer Spring's avatar
Jennifer Spring
Jul 29

That's a darned good poem.

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