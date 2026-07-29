Image from American Scientist

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Water begets water. Soil is the womb vegetation the midwife Millan Millan

When I first heard Spanish aeronautical-engineer turned meteorologist, Millan Millan, speak the lines above, I realized I was hearing poetry, which surprised me because what came before and after was so scientific. The simple tercet enfolds decades of scientific work spent trying to determine, at the request of the European Commission, why summer rain storms where disappearing from coastal mountains of the Western Mediterranean Basin. The reason? Too much damaged land and too little healthy vegetation. Or not understanding that water begets water, soil is the womb, vegetation the midwife.

When I heard Didi Pershouse describe soil organisms as “the essential workers of the world,” I thought of poetry again. Metaphor, alliteration, seeing in the mundane a story that illuminates, it’s all there.

Recently, water researcher Alpha Lo posted about a visit with Brock Dolman at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center that has me seeing poetry and science intermixing again. Dolman has his own imaginative way with words, in which eco-restoration becomes “ego-restory-ation” as part of a “reverential rehydration revolution.” One of his more well known lines is “slow it, spread it, sink it,” describing principles for keeping rainwater on the land long after the rain has passed. Notice the alliteration of the s’s. And if you take out the repetition of “it” you end up with what could well serve as an opening line to a poem: slow, spread, sink. Lo is researching the role of groundwater on the water cycle, what happens after the slowing, spreading and sinking, and shared with Brock some words he had in mind to continue the chain, to which Dolman suggested a couple of his own. Nik Bertulis, a regenerative designer and wordsmith in his own right, joined in, and together they came up with:

slow it, spread it, sink it, sap it, sweat it, sky it.

From a poetics standpoint, there’s a lot to this line. There’s the alliteration of the s’s again, a simple thing, but suggesting an intention to do more than just explain, but to do so with musicality, to sing the meaning.

Then, with “sap it,” there is the linguistic innovation of turning a noun into a verb. We usually think of sap as a sticky substance that oozes from trees, but the usage here refers to an action: “vegetation drawing water upward through living systems.” It’s the perfect verb, because its activity is suggested by the sound, the sense of sopping up water. And it makes an immediate connection between why drought-stressed trees are more vulnerable to insect attack. In order to repel the attack by expelling sap, the tree needs to be able to sap, which it can only do if there’s sufficient water.

“Sweat it” takes a scientific term, transpiration, and puts it in common language that is much more descriptive. If you tell someone that plants cool themselves and the air around them by transpiring, you still have to explain what transpiring means. But if you say “sweating,” which is essentially the same thing, they will understand immediately.

But it’s with “sky it” that I think this whole exercise steps into the sublime. It’s a breathtaking notion, trees skying water vapor into the atmosphere, which will rise to become rain and fall back down again. It highlights what I so often encounter in this work, processes delineated by science that are also poetic. There is beauty, intelligence, transformation, meaning and story. You’ve probably seen your own examples.

Is the living climate, at bottom, a poem? It’s not a bad way to think of it. To be sure, the living processes involved can be scientifically measured and delineated, and doing so will be critical to whether we and the rest of life make it through the climate crisis and in what kind of shape.

But there is also a story here, and it’s poetic. It’s about cooperation, relationship, circularity and beauty. There are truths within this story that exist beyond the facts. All we need for elucidating them is language. It’s as if life is speaking to us, showing us something, and to hear and respond we need two types of tools in our satchel, the tools of science and the tools of poetry.

Goethe said, “The beautiful is a manifestation of secret laws of Nature.” As we are finding out.

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To get the whole story on slow it, spread it, sink it, sap it, sweat it, sky it, visit Alpha Lo’s post at The Climate Water Project. You might also enjoy his interview with Brock Dolman, where you’ll get to hear a whole lot more regenerative wordsmithing.

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I mentioned earlier how slow, spread, sink could make a worthy first line for a poem, and decided to write it down and see where it led. Here’s what I ended up with.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slow, spread, sink. Follow the laws down into the dark. Hear the suctioning of roots and sink at last through stone into time. Become aquifer for your spirit. Gather the water. It's given. It rains down.

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