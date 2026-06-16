The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Jack Kittredge's avatar
Jack Kittredge
10h

Another well thought-out article. I particularly liked the lesson about indigenous languages being verb-based. I wonder if this can be developed further. It sound like there is good vein of meat there to chew upon.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Evelyn's avatar
Evelyn
9h

So true. Environment is a poor substitute for nature. How to reclaim or invent words that resonate rather than dryly describe. Any suggestions for "Default neural network"?

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