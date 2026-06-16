That nature needs defending nowadays goes without saying, but I am writing here specifically about the word itself: “nature,” which has been taking its own beating as of late. It’s called a “separating word” and alleged to create an artificial divide between the human and non-human. And coming out of old Europe as it does, it’s also suspected of being outdated, a fanciful notion of days past, and Eurocentric.

All these possibilities exist to varying degrees, but I’ve always liked the word “nature.” I like saying it. I like the ure at the end, it’s deep, loamy flavor. And something in me implicitly trusts it. On the page, it lends a certain dignity to the words around it, and seems to speak for its subject about as well as any word can. It’s not perfect of course. In the end, like all words, it can only be a symbol, never the thing itself.

And yes, it is an old word, but that’s its power. If you follow the Online Etymological Dictionary back to its Proto-Indo-European root, “gene,” you begin at give birth, beget. Its source meaning is procreative, emergent, echoed later by the Medieval Latin verb “nasci,” meaning to be born. This root branches to words like “natal,” “nativity”—and “natura:” course of things; natural character, constitution, quality; the universe. In Old French, “natura” became “nature:” being, principle of life; character, essence. And through the 1300’s it was defined variably as the forces or processes of the material world; that which produces living things and maintains order; creation.

Nothing in the word so far seems to split humans from nature. The definitions are large and universal—constitution, principle of life, the universe, essence, course of things. Indeed, around that time the meaning crosses over to the human with the concept of “human nature:” essential qualities, inherent constitution, innate disposition. Nature is in the human too, and not just added on, but essential, inherent and innate.

The separation would came latter, in the 1500’s, with the beginning of the scientific revolution. The older, medieval sense of sacrality which had cloaked nature was stripped away and nature was recast along strictly objective lines, as a machine that could be taken apart, understood, and used for human purposes. In the new clockwork universe, all became cogs but us, and by the mid-1660’s “nature” had shifted to: the material world beyond human civilization or society; an original, wild, undomesticated condition.

You can feel the drop in status. The language changes too, shifting from mildly sympathetic with a touch of awe to clipped and almost judgmental. Where “nature” once possessed mysterious qualities of essence, and held the principle of life, it was now rendered purely material, existing primarily in relation to us: beyond human civilization or society.

That distancing has continued. Today’s Oxford English Dictionary defines “nature” as: the phenomenon of the physical world collectively; esp plants, animals and other features and products of the earth itself, as opposed to humans and human creations. Cambridge dictionary: all the animals, plants, rocks, etc. in the world and all the features, forces, and processes that happen or exist independently of people. Miriam Webster Dictionary: the external world in it’s entirety. (Note the word external.) Dictionary.com: the material world, especially as surrounding humankind and existing independently of human activities.

I am particularly struck by the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition, where biological entities like plants and animals are described as phenomenon of the physical world. It’s a subtle turn of language but has profound implications, for it places life into a physical framework, implying even at this late date, when science knows so much more, that living things are as machines, without sense, initiative or agency.

As we see, it’s not “nature” that separates human from non-human, it’s we who do the separating, and then saddle that separation on the word. But the nice thing about words is their meanings are fluid. Just as science and modernity splits humans and nature into different categories, we can weave them back together again. All we need are other words.

What About The Environment?

For all the reasons I like “nature”—its sound and flavor in the mouth, its effect on the words around it, its deep history and ability to speak for its subject—I dislike “the environment.” It has a thin, tasteless quality when spoken, and rather than ennobling the words around it, it tends to flatten them out into a political context.

Introduced in the early 1900’s, “the environment” is a truly modern expression, intended to provide a more scientific-sounding replacement for the old term “nature,” with its sacral qualities and implications. It certainly has a more contemporary quality, but try as it may, “the environment” just can’t speak for it’s subject. It’s meaning is too proscribed to a technocratic perspective. It does not, to me at least, contain “the universe,” or the notion “to be born,” let alone the innumerable particulars—the velvet of an elk’s antler, the sound of a woodpecker tapping at decaying trunk, the scarlet orange berries a Mountain Ash puts out in autumn. Those all, however, appear quite naturally inside “nature.”

The Indigenous Perspective

I’ve been using the royal “we,” as though these observations speak to all of us, and for most English speakers within this now global culture, they generally do. An exception occurs with indigenous peoples, who’s languages, though each unique, tend on the whole to be quite different from modern English. English is a noun-based language, defining the world as a collection of things. Indigenous languages, however, such as Lakȟótiyapi, spoken by the Lakota, are verb based, and see the world as a flux of events, of change and movement, relationship and spirit. They and most indigenous peoples don’t need nouns in the same way we do.

Even more important, indigenous people haven’t separated themselves from the broader world as we have. They haven’t created hierarchies with humans at top and the rest of creation below. Indeed, indigenous people tend to see themselves as “little brother” to the older, more established beings and lifeways around them. Further, since they haven’t separated themselves from their landscapes, there is no “beyond human civilization or society” to point to. Words like “nature” or “wilderness” simply don’t make sense to people fully integrated into the flux and flow of the whole.

Our Mental Maps of Meaning Are Drawn With Words

Perhaps the lesson for the rest of us is that in addition to redefining “nature” to include humans, we should expand its meaning to include flux and flow, energy and spirit. And if you look back at “nature’s” original meaning you find some sense of that already there. Think of “nasci,” to be born; “natura:” course of things.

“Nature” can carry the meanings. It is a rather large vessel of a word, a whole of wholes, able to contain things as vast and miniscule as the universe and a poppy seed. In it go mountains and photosynthesis, rivers and birth, forests and fish, growth and decay, singing, seeing, sleeping and waking. In it also goes the tree of life, including that one branch labeled Hominid. And since all these things are constantly changing and transforming, they’re also stories, events. “Nature,” then, can be thought of as the story of all stories, the great event we live within.

One last thing to say about “nature.” Unlike “the environment” and “climate,” it has yet to be reduced to ideologically terms, and still means largely the same thing to most people. And though, like beauty, it’s hard to define, it can be felt. The feeling is a resonance, a resonance with something we generally sense to be good. And not only good, but trustworthy. Nature is also that which doesn’t lie. We could think of it as the substance of truth, which in the age of AI is no small thing. Maybe it’s everything. Maybe it’s where we begin.

Share

Thanks for reading! I’m glad you’re here. I keep this page free for all but depend on reader-generosity to make this project, and the research involved, possible. Please consider a paid subscription if you can and don’t forget to hit the “like” and “share” buttons.