The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
5d

Such ignorance and greed! Doublespeak working overtime. Thanks for tracking this, Rob.

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Dorin Preda's avatar
Dorin Preda
5d

Yes, Rob, they repeat the strategy of 2020 and those devastating forest fires, followed by bad decisions and "reversed forest management". I offer free copies of my eBook (that clearly explained 6 years ago the cause of forest fires) to Substack readers who email me at: dorin@dpreda.net There also is the book's Technical Summary at the end of the page: https://www.climatechangetheory.org/old-book/

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