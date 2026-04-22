The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
4h

I think of AI through the lens of A. Duncan Brown and his laws of ecological bloodymindedness. Here are the first two laws:

First law: For every action on a complex, interactive, dynamic system, there are unintended and unexpected consequences. In general the unintended consequences are recognized later than the intended ones.

Second law: Any system in a state of positive feedback will destroy itself unless a limit is placed on the flow of energy through the system.

AI is now in a positive feedback loop (or reinforcing feedback loop) and the only way to stop it is to cut off the energy supply. If that is not done via legislation, then some other method will have to pull the plug, but it needs pulling.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
Kevin Holmes's avatar
Kevin Holmes
4h

Amen. There's an entirely different story to tell, one you and I and many others are telling, have been telling, whether in posts such as this, in print, or simply to our children, family and friends. Speak the living world. Lord knows there's more than enough folks telling the stories of the created world.

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1 reply by Rob Lewis
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