Photo by Mabel Amber at Pixabay

It’s Earth Day again, a day I always celebrate with a certain sense of irony. Yes, let us take a day to recognize and engage with this living miracle called Earth. But why just a day? The gesture is absurdly inadequate to the subject. Without living Earth, no anything. No food, no body, no breath, no eyes, no art, no culture, no medicine. No Giraffe, no upside down hanging bats, no flowers bumbled by bees, no Bach, no Billy Holiday. Basically, an earth-sized moon where nothing really happens.

But the day is here and we have it and we might as well use it as an opportunity to focus the mind. It’s not easy focusing the mind these days, for “these days” seem to be spinning out of control. Suddenly AI is threatening long-held assumptions around human autonomy, purpose and value. National and international norms and institutions are being swept aside in wars of unimaginable brutality. Wildlife is in steep decline pretty much everywhere. Deep-fake political adds, artificial news, viral memes, consumerism to the level of mania. It all adds up to a sense of something gone terribly wrong.

And yet, if you simply step outside and consider the life growing around you, whether urban, rural or wild, you will encounter sanity, integrity, order, essentially the antipode of the insanity, disorder, and degradation we see in the world today. It is also the antidote.

The Lakota Elder and teacher, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, stresses the importance of intuition. To a traditional Lakota, everything greeted is a relative, and with that comes both respect and trust. It’s like a relationship between pupil and teacher. Earth not only provides, it instructs. And to “hear” such instructions, we have a remarkable capacity called intuition. I suspect this is why Tiokasin places such importance on it. It gets us out of our analytic minds and allows us to hear from Earth directly.

How sad that we tend to dismiss it, treating “women’s intuition,” as a kind of silly mystery. But if it’s true that women are especially intuitive (I think they are) we should treat that ability with respect, not dismissal. Intuition is more accurately seen as a sophisticated form of consciousness, able to distill extreme complexities into single felt truths. What a useful ability as one moves through the infinitely complex world.

We see this in practical terms all around us. What, for instance, does your intuition say about AI? I know what mine says. Danger. And a particular type of danger, one less material than spiritual. But we’re told to ignore those felt signals and trust the complicated arguments of the pitchmen about why robots, AI and data centers will be good for us. Or how about the proposal to design robots to care for old people. What’s your intuition there? Mine says no. And yet there are completely rational arguments to be made for it. Better, however, to stick with the intuition. It’s more likely to push us to a deeper level. Maybe caring for old people is for our cultures to address, not our engineering schools. Maybe the problem is that in a youth obsessed culture, old people are seen as a burden rather than a gift.

The point is that intuition comes less from the rational mind than the ancient knowing of the body, and in a sense, has Earth in it. It’s something I’ll be more attentive to in the year ahead. The living climate may be a concept derived from an understanding of science, but I’ve gravitated toward it because my intuition draws me. It pulls with the gravity of a bulls eye on a dart board.

The poet Rainier Maria Rilke says, “being carried along isn’t enough.” Never has that been so true. For we are being carried along by algorithms, computer models and the fever dreams of people completely disconnected from Earth and her truths. How does one break free? How to maintain integrity?

Actually, it’s easy. Step outside. Bathe your senses in the real. Believe that life can speak. Listen with your intuition. Time is short. Do it now.

Share

Thanks for reading! Please share and consider a paid subscription to keep the work going. And always feel free to leave a comment. Happy Earth Day.