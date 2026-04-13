It’s been seven years since the first Global Earth Repair Conference animated the lawns and old military classrooms of Fort Worden Historical State Park, just outside Port Townsend, Washington. It was a watershed event, offering a new vision for climate—that of a living climate, based in biology as much as physics, centered around water and living processes, with nature seen not as a helpless victim of climate change, but it’s chief regulator and our main ally in healing Earth and restoring the climate to stability. That vision has continued to travel, with new initiatives, conferences and platforms spreading the ideas and methods throughout the world. The world, unfortunately, has continued its slide into confusion and conflict, in need of nature’s sanity, wisdom and regenerative capacity as never before. It’s time again to converge around the one thing that can save us.

The 2026 Earth Repair Convergence looks to be even larger and more varied than the first one, with over 200 live and online presentations, covering everything from bioregional finance to regenerating pollinator habitats, suburban permaculture to the role of fungi in floods and megafires, indigenous rights in Canada to eco-restoration in Russia. There will be special programs focused on Africa and Brazil/South America, with 20 to 30 zoom presentations and panels for each region, with other regional hubs likely to be added. Numerous field trips are available and opportunities for social gathering and conversation are woven throughout.

I’ll be offering a presentation on the need to expand the concept of Earth repair to include Earth protection, especially given the present trajectory of extraction. In addition, I’ll be helping Didi Pershouse teach a class on regenerative writing, appearing on forest protection panels and contributing to a panel led by John Feldman on Challenging the Prevailing Climate Narrative Through Words and Film.

Dates are May 7-11, and the gritty details can be had here.

Perhaps the best thing I can say for the convergence is that I’m doing what I’m doing today because of what I learned there in 2019. It’s powerful stuff.

Hope you can join us and become part of this growing movement.

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Since then, things have happened none of us could have imagined then. COVID, Genocide in Gaza and Sudan. The terror bombing of Iran, the rise of AI. The world has darkened, and that includes the more than human world, with fewer species and what remains is more threatened than ever. The reasons for converging on a commitment to protect and restore Earth have never more urgent.