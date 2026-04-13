The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janaki Kilgore's avatar
Janaki Kilgore
3d

I am looking forward to meeting you and Didi in person at the convergence. I am excited you will be offering some wisdom on writing, too!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rob Lewis
Holly J. Hughes's avatar
Holly J. Hughes
4d

Thanks for reminding me of this, Rob--we're less than a mile from the Global Earth Repair office--and I knew it was coming up. Will hope to see you while you're in the neighborhood! Let me know by email when your sessions are scheduled. We have two EB readings that week--but am more free on the weekend.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rob Lewis
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture