The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Apr 6

Thanks you for sharing, Rob. So disturbing and critical to share far and wide.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Apr 6

I worked for the USFS for 41 years, all of those years at the national forest level. The first time I read this article a few days ago I was truly amazed at how skewed it was. I don't like this regime (I refuse to call it an administration) one bit, but there is so much speculation and misinformation in this article it is hard to know where to start, so I won't try except to hit three points to show this may be a mixed bag rather than the end of the USFS. This is just my opinion and isn't worth much, but I believe it is better informed than the article above.

First, comparing moving the USFS headquarters to Salt Lake City to BLM's move to Grand Junction is comparing apple to oranges. The reason to move to Salt Lake City is because it is centrally located in the West, already has office space, and has an international airport. The plan is to move 2/3 of the Washington Office employees to SLC the rest stay in DC. This will allow continued interaction with all that goes on in DC, while bringing decision makers closer to the ground where western tribal members and special interests (e.g, business, state, NGOs) will have easier access. Some employees won't move, thus creating a brain drain.

Second, downsizing the number of employees at the regional offices has been needed for a long time - by the way there are nine regional offices, not ten as stated in the article. This mid-level bureaucracy has been needlessly sucking money from the national forests a long time. Moving from nine large regional offices to 15 small state offices will hopefully create efficiencies, not remove them.

Third, the cutting of so many research stations and much of the staff is an absolutely terrible idea. I have heard through the internal rumor mill that some scientists at research stations to be cut may continue to work for the USFS via nearby universities. I haven't seen any confirmation of this. The USFS has world class R&D that not only benefits the USFS, but also states, businesses (and even baseball - remember how USFS R&D made a better bat a few years ago?) and citizens. As we have all witnessed, this regime hates science. It will take decades for the USFS to recover from this if the regime follows through with this part of the plan.

All that said, I don't trust this regime to implement this plan well, but it may not be as bad as the speculators think.

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