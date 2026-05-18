The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Katie Singer's avatar
Katie Singer
13h

Thank you so much for writing this, Rob. Please note a minor typo in the paragraph beginning "And fight they did..." In the paragraph's middle, "The author's say..." has an incorrect apostrophe. Thanks again.

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
16h

Clear, compelling, challenging our worldview that is tearing apart the fabric of life. I went back to the beginning and read it all again. I’ve taken so many notes. This is a wonderful series, Rob. My gratitude. 🙏🌲💔

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