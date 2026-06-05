The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
6d

I also found the conversation with Brett KenCairn one of the best interview Nate Hagens has done. There were many dots connected going back to the early 80s when I read about the Amazon rainforest feeding its own rain in a study by a group of Canadian Scientists that Munn and Millan may have influenced. At the same time I ran into an Ethiopian agro-forester whose underlying interest came from an Ethiopian proverb "The trees pull the rain." Deforestation, widespread in Kenya and Ethiopia, was tied in his thinking to the conversion of forest to agriculture. He wanted to inspire a reversal of that. In some parts of Kenya this has happened, and the Ethiopian government promotes massive tree planting efforts across the entire population. It is hard to do when there is also continuous violence in the country. Combine Munn, Millan, Makarieva, Simard's work on tree interconnections, and Ingham's on soil biodiversity corresponding to plant biodiversity and you have a much better foundation on ecosystem function including climate. Thanks for the connection to Millan. I had not read of his work before.

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Shayla Wright's avatar
Shayla Wright
6d

Dear Rob. I had an opportunity to hear and listen to you a while ago, I'm not remembering where. Since then, I have developed a strong energetic sense of you as a person who is, in relation to the climate crisis, steadfast, intelligent, passionate and generous. Knowing that you are close by and continuing to stay deeply engaged with the climate in some very creative and courageous ways has helped me a lot. Here in Victoria, I live on the shores of the Sailish Sea, like you do. Where I grieve deeply for what is happening to our orcas and our oceans. (And our rivers, streams, dams, trees, and on and on and on) And continue to explore, with myself and others, how this grief can become something active, engaged and effective, in relation to this eco-system that I love. And that loves me --this is truly the place of the deepest reverence and tenderness.

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