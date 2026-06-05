Nate Hagens is a well known and trusted figure among those of us concerned with the polycrisis. His podcast, The Great Simplification, has for many become a port in the storm, where with calm and intelligent analysis, Nate renders the chaotic strands of our age into patterns one can recognize, comprehend and confront.

Brett KenCairn runs Nature-based Climate Solutions for the City of Boulder’s Climate Initiatives Department and is the Founding Director of the Center for Regenerative Solutions. He’s also emerged as an able champion of the living climate concept, bringing the “other half of climate” to the Bioneers’ recent annual conference in a lively presentation.

Nate Hagen saw his talk and invited him on his show, resulting in a real breakthrough dialog. You could see Nate’s head nodding up and down as he took in concepts that have long remained at the periphery of respectful climate discussion. Names familiar to us, such as Didi Pershouse, Walter Jehne and Elaine Ingham, were woven in and I was especially gratified to see Brett highlight Millan Millan’s two legged understanding of climate. Excuse the pun, but it’s a big step forward in the effort to bring land degradation into the climate conversation.

Here is the link. If you want a shot of encouragement about what’s possible on this living, intelligent and oh-so-capable planet, check it out.

By the way, if you’ve yet to read my three part series on Millan’s work, here is the link. If you want a condensed version of the story, you can find it here in a piece I wrote for Acres USA.

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