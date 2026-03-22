Courtesy of “The Statesman Journal”

Trump’s BLM is wants to open old growth forests in Oregon for logging, once again under the guise of wildfire prevention. Here is a link to the BLM portal for registering your comment on the matter. Hit the “participate now” button for a simple form to express your opinion. BLM is unlikely to be swayed by public comments such as these, but they become part of the public record and will matter later when the plan comes before a court of law, which it will.

More information, and an even easier way to comment, can be found here at the website for Oregon Wild.

Thanks for whatever you can do!

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