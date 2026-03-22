The Climate According to Life

The Climate According to Life

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
Mar 22

HI Rob I sent this note

I wrote an article on mesic species and their ability to restore forests to pre fire, fire impact horizons. A forest such as this should need no protection just restoration where necessary.

https://substack.com/@tcrethers/p-189242931.

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Mar 22

✔️ done

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